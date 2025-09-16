Burke allowed a run on two hits and four walks while striking out four over four innings in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Orioles.

Tyler Gilbert opened before Burke, who worked through traffic and limited the damage to just one run, his first outing holding opponents to a single score since July 2. The right-hander hasn't been flashy but has taken the ball consistently for the White Sox, posting a 4.29 ERA and 1.47 WHIP across 126 innings in 26 appearances, 21 of which have been starts.