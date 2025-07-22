Burke did not factor into the decision in Monday's 8-3 win at Tampa Bay. He allowed two unearned runs on three hits and four walks over four innings with five strikeouts.

Thanks to his lineup plating eight runs off Rays starter Shane Baz, Burke appeared set to cruise to his fifth win of the season; however, the Chicago right-hander issued four free passes and ran up his pitch count to 89 through four frames. This marks the fourth time this season Burke has yielded four or more walks in an outing, as he now sports a 4.2 BB/9. Across 101 total innings, the 25-year-old has pitched to a 4.19 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 85:47 K:BB. Burke is currently scheduled to make his next start against the crosstown rival Cubs at home this weekend.