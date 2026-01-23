The White Sox signed Dominguez to a two-year, $20 million contract Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

There's also a mutual option for 2028, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post, and the White Sox plan to use Dominguez as their closer. The right-hander has some modest closing experience, having notched 40 saves in his career, including 11 in 2024 between the Phillies and Orioles. The 31-year-old is coming off a 2025 campaign that saw him collect a 3.16 ERA and 79:36 K:BB over 62.2 regular-season frames between the Orioles and Blue Jays. Dominguez boasts a career 27.9 percent strikeout rate, but free passes (career 10.5 percent walk rate) have been a problem. With Dominguez taking over the ninth inning, previous incumbent closer options Jordan Leasure and Grant Taylor will work earlier in games with a rotation job potentially still in Taylor's future.