Anderson went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 12-8 win over the Angels.
Anderson's solo homer was part of a five-run, ninth-inning barrage that sealed the win for the White Sox. He had 10 homers in 49 games last season and should put up the second 20-homer season of his career if he remains healthy.
