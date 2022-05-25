Anderson went 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and an RBI on Tuesday against Boston.
Anderson was one of the few bright spots for the White Sox in a blowout loss. He doubled to lead off the fourth frame and came around to score on a Jose Abreu home run. One inning later, he delivered an RBI knock of his own. Since May 1, Anderson has notched 11 multi-hit performances across 19 starts. In that span, he has maintained a .407 average with 12 RBI, 12 runs scored and four stolen bases.
