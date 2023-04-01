Anderson went 2-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's loss to the Astros.

The star shortstop scored on Eloy Jimenez's first-inning double after walking and swiping second base. Anderson has collected four hits while reaching base in six of his 10 plate appearances through two games. He's off to a strong start in his quest for a fifth consecutive season with a batting average over .300.