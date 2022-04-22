Anderson, who is batting leadoff Friday at Minnesota, is appealing the one-game suspension he received for making an obscene gesture toward fans Wednesday in Cleveland, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

The 28-year-old will remain in the lineup Friday since he's appealing the suspension, and he's batting leadoff with Luis Robert (groin) set to sit out this weekend. Anderson has a .333/.351/.528 slash line with one home run, four doubles, five RBI, four runs and two stolen bases through nine games this season.