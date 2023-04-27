Anderson (knee) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte this weekend, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
After landing on the 10-day injured list April 11, Anderson now appears to be ready to return to game action. If all goes well in Charlotte, the veteran shortstop could be activated ahead of Chicago's series against Minnesota on Tuesday. Anderson was slashing .298/.327/.404 before spraining his left knee.
