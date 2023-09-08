Anderson (neck) is starting at shortstop and batting in the leadoff spot Friday against the Tigers.
Neck stiffness caused Anderson to be a late scratch from Wednesday's lineup, but the issue seems to have subsided after an extra day of rest. The 30-year-old shortstop is 4-for-18 with three runs scored since the start of September.
