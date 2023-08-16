Anderson (neck) is back in the lineup Wednesday against the Cubs.
Anderson will start at shortstop and bat leadoff versus the Cubs and right-hander Javier Assad after being scratched Tuesday due to neck stiffness. He also missed some time last week because of a forearm bruise, and the appeal on his pending six-game suspension is scheduled to be heard Thursday, so he'll soon be in for another extended absence.
More News
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Suspension decision coming Thursday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Scratched Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Sitting out Sunday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Rejoins lineup Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Out with bruise•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Suffers forearm injury•