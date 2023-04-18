Anderson (knee) recently began doing some jogging, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
The shortstop is reportedly tracking toward a return closer to the early side of his projected 2-4 week recovery timetable, which points to him having a good shot to be activated before the end of the month. Anderson is working his way back from a left knee sprain and it's not clear whether he'll need a rehab assignment before returning.
