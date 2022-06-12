Anderson (groin) will start his rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Charlotte, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
The White Sox are losing ground in the AL Central, so getting Anderson back as soon as possible is a priority. With that in mind, he could be activated sometime next week if the rehab assignment goes well.
