White Sox manager Pedro Grifol told reporters that Anderson (shoulder) has a chance to return to the lineup for Sunday's contest versus the Mariners, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

"Tim, his shoulder got a little sore, I think he did it pregame out there stretching, throwing and he toughed it out for three innings," Grifol said. "It's cold out here. He toughed it out and the evaluations were good. He's day to day and we'll see how he wakes up tomorrow." Anderson exited the contest with shoulder soreness in the fourth inning, and while the White Sox will take the necessary precautions with the infielder, it does sound like he's avoided a serious injury.