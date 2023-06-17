Anderson went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Mariners.

Anderson has struggled a bit at the plate in June, going 10-for-47 (.213) over 11 contests. He's posted just two extra-base hits, both doubles, along with two steals, one RBI and two runs scored for the month. The shortstop is slashing .251/.289/.295 with no home runs, 10 RBI, 21 runs scored, eight steals and nine doubles through 50 games, and his struggles at the plate have yet to cost him the leadoff spot in the order.