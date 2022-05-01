Anderson went 3-for-5 with a run scored and one RBI in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Angels.
Anderson knocked an RBI single and came around to score during the White Sox's five-run ninth inning but it wasn't enough to complete the comeback. The star shortstop is 11-for-29 (.379) with five multi-hit games over his last seven appearances. He's now batting .333 with 12 runs scored through 72 at-bats on the year.
