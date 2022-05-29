Anderson was diagnosed with a strained right groin after exiting Sunday's game against the Cubs.
The 28-year-old suffered the injury while fielding a grounder up the middle during the fifth inning Sunday, and he needed assistance leaving the field. Anderson will be further evaluated Monday, and there's a decent possibility he requires a stint on the injured list.
