Anderson went 2-for-4 with a double one RBI and one run scored Friday against the Tigers.

Anderson tallied a single and double to reach base multiple times for the fourth time in his last seven games. In that span, he's maintained a .419 on-base percentage with six runs and three doubles. Anderson is still performing poorly overall this season, but he is locked in as the White Sox's leadoff hitter and should provide reliable contributions in runs scored and stolen bases.