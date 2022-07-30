Anderson went 1-for-3 with a strikeout in a 7-3 loss to the Athletics on Friday. He was ejected from the game for arguing balls and strikes.

With the White Sox trailing 5-3 in the seventh, Anderson took exception to a called first strike that caught the top inside corner of the zone. He stepped out of the batter's box and exchanged words with home plate umpire Nick Mahrley who promptly threw Anderson out of the game. Anderson then encroached on Mahrley's personal space and the brim of Anderson's helmet made contact with Mahrley's head. Anderson had previously been suspended three games for making contact with an umpire in 2021, and he could be face another suspension for his actions in Friday night's game.