Anderson was ejected from Wednesday's game against the Giants for arguing with the home plate umpire.

Anderson felt like he got quick-pitched by Logan Webb as he attempted to call time on what was ultimately a strikeout in the bottom of the third inning. He finished the day 0-for-2. Elvis Andrus slid over to shortstop in the top of the fourth, with Hanser Alberto entering the game at second base.

More News