Anderson went 2-for-3 with two walks, two RBI, two stolen bases and a run scored Thursday against the Royals.

Anderson reached base on a walk in the second inning and proceeded to steal both second and third base. One frame later, he delivered a two-RBI single. Anderson continues to swing a hot bat, as he has tallied multiple hits in seven of his last 12 starts while also racking up five RBI and six runs scored. For the season, Anderson has maintained a .346/.386/.493 line to go along with four homers and seven stolen bases across 145 plate appearances.