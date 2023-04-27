Anderson (knee) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Friday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Anderson got through another workout Thursday without any problems, clearing the way for the start of his rehab assignment. White Sox manager Pedro Grifol is on record as saying Anderson likely needs 10-15 rehab at-bats, so the shortstop could stay with Charlotte through the weekend before returning Tuesday versus the Twins if all goes well.
