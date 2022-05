Anderson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Danny Mendick gets the start at shortstop in place of Anderson, who appears to getting some routine maintenance after he was included in the lineup in each of Chicago's last 15 games. With a pair of multi-hit efforts in the first two games of the series in Boston, Anderson is now sitting on a .337 average for the season.