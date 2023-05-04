Anderson is absent from the White Sox' lineup for Thursday's game against the Twins.
Anderson had three hits Wednesday but the team just wants to ease him back into things after he returned from a knee injury earlier this week. Elvis Andrus will play shortstop and Lenyn Sosa will handle second base.
More News
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Hitless in return•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Returns from injured list•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Set to return Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: On track to return next week•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: First rehab game Friday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Assignment coming this weekend•