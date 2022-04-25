Anderson went 2-for-5 with a solo homer, a stolen base and two runs scored in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Twins.
Anderson drilled a leadoff homer on the first pitch of the game to put the White Sox on top in the first inning; it was his first long ball since April 13. The star shortstop then singled and stole second in the third. He improved his slash line to .313/.327/.521 with six extra-base hits and three steals through 49 plate appearances.
More News
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Appealing one-game ban•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Not starting second game•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Remains aggressive on basepaths•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Records stolen base•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Mashes first homer•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Knocks two doubles•