Anderson went 0-for-4 with a walk Tuesday against the Twins.

Anderson was in the lineup for the first time since April 10 after being sidelined with a knee issue. He immediately returned to the top of the order and did reach base in the bottom of the sixth inning on a free pass. Anderson has a very limited sample in the new campaign, though he did show significant aggression on the basepaths with five stolen bases in his first 11 games.

More News