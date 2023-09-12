Anderson isn't in the White Sox's lineup for the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Royals, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.comreports.
After a 2-for-3 performance in Game 1, Anderson will get a breather to close out Tuesday's twin bill. Zach Remillard will replace Anderson at shortstop and bat ninth.
