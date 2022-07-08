Anderson went 1-for-4 with a run scored Thursday against the Tigers.
Anderson started a ninth-inning rally for the White Sox with a one-out single before coming around to score. He's hit .205 with one extra-base hit across his last 10 games, though he's still scored seven runs and swiped two bags in that span. Even with the slow stretch, Anderson has maintained an excellent .313 average across 244 plate appearances on the season.
