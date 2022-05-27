Anderson went 3-for-5 with a run scored Thursday against Boston.
Anderson has hit .419 across his last 18 starts, highlighted by 11 multi-hit performances. In that span, he has also chipped in 10 RBI, 10 runs scored and four stolen bases. Anderson has had an exceptional start to the season, maintaining a .363/.401/.516 line across 167 plate appearances.
