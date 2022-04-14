Anderson went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a two-run double in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Mariners.
Despite missing the first two games of the season while serving a suspension, Anderson has made up for the lost time with a pair of three-hit games among his three starts. Four of Anderson's hits during that stretch have gone for extra bases, and the White Sox may need him to continue mashing to keep a banged-up lineup afloat. AJ Pollock (hamstring) is already on the injured list, and Eloy Jimenez (ankle) and Josh Harrison (back) exited early Wednesday and won't be available for Thursday's series finale.
