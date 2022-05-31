The White Sox placed Anderson (groin) on the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
Manager Tony La Russa had already said that Anderson would land on the IL as a result of the right groin strain he sustained in Sunday's win over the Cubs, but the White Sox electing to wait until shortly before Tuesday's series opener in Toronto to make the transaction official. Chicago activated Luis Robert (illness) from the COVID-19-related IL in a corresponding move, and he could end up settling in as the White Sox's leadoff man while Anderson is on the shelf. The White Sox will likely look to a combination of Leury Garcia (side) and Danny Mendick to fill in at shortstop for Anderson.
