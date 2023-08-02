Anderson went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 2-0 loss to Texas.
Anderson is finally showing signs of life after a sluggish first half. The 30-year-old shortstop is slashing .338/.394/.415 in 16 games since the All-Star break, with eight multi-hit efforts and two steals during that stretch.
