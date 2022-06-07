Manager Tony La Russa said Tuesday that he hopes Anderson (groin) will be able to begin a rehab assignment next week, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Anderson landed on the 10-day injured list May 31 and had an initial return timetable of approximately three weeks. The 28-year-old seems to be on track in his recovery, as he'd have time to appear in several rehab games next week if he's ultimately cleared to report to a minor-league affiliate. Danny Mendick and Leury Garcia should continue to see additional playing time at shortstop until Anderson returns from the injured list.