Anderson isn't starting Saturday against the Orioles.
Anderson started in four of the last five games and went 5-for-19 with three runs, a walk and three strikeouts during that time. However, he'll get a breather Saturday while Leury Garcia shifts to shortstop with Lenyn Sosa starting at the keystone.
