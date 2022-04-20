Anderson isn't starting the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Guardians.
Anderson was a bright spot in the lineup during Wednesday's matinee, going 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a strikeout. Danny Mendick will take over at shortstop and bat ninth.
