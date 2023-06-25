Anderson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

The 30-year-old started the past two days at second base after missing five games with a shoulder injury, and he's back out of the starting nine Sunday. There's been no reports that Anderson aggravated the injury, so it may just be an extra maintenance day amid a 2-for-30 slump. Elvis Andrus will receive another start at shortstop while Zach Remillard mans the keystone.