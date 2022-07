Anderson isn't starting the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Guardians, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Anderson was replaced by a pinch hitter late in Friday's 8-2 loss to Cleveland, so it's not clear whether his absence from the lineup for Saturday's matinee is due to an injury or whether he's simply getting a chance to rest. Leury Garcia is taking over at shortstop and batting eighth.