Anderson (knee) is on track to be activated from the injured list early next week, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Anderson is set to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Friday and will remain there through the weekend. Assuming all goes well, he should be activated Tuesday versus the Twins following Monday's off day. Anderson has been out since April 10 with a sprained left knee.
