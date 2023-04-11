Anderson was placed on the injured list by the White Sox on Tuesday with a sprained left knee, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

The injury -- which occurred during Monday's win over the Twins -- is expected to keep Anderson on the shelf for 2-4 weeks. Elvis Andrus should slide over to handle shortstop while Anderson is out, with Romy Gonzalez, Hanser Alberto and Lenyn Sosa getting starts at second base.