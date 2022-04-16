Anderson went 1-for-4 with a stolen base Friday against the Rays.
Anderson led off the bottom of the first inning with a single and then stole second base with two outs. He was ultimately stranded, and he did not reach base again. Since serving a two-game suspension to begin the season, Anderson has collected nine hits across 21 plate appearances while tallying four RBI and three runs scored.
