Anderson visited Driveline immediately before spring training to work on his swing, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Anderson got off to a scorching start in 2022 but faltered to only a .259 average and .257 wOBA across the second half of the season. That dip in production was at least in part due to a groin injury that prevented him being comfortable at the plate, though Anderson is confident he regained his form this offseason. Encouragingly, Anderson has hit well with Team USA at the World Baseball Classic, maintaining a .364 average with two extra-base hits and a stolen base.