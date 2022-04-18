Anderson went 0-for-3 with a walk Sunday against the Rays.
Anderson reached base for the only time in the fifth inning on a walk, and he proceeded to steal his second bag of the season. Though Anderson went hitless Sunday, he has tallied four multi-hit games in seven starts on the campaign.
