Anderson is missing a second straight start Monday due to right shoulder soreness. However, it sounds like he has a pretty good chance to avoid the injured list. "He's actually OK," Grifol said. "He's day to day, reports were good. He's still a little sore. So I'll check with him after the game, after the round of treatments, see what we'll do tomorrow. Reports are good and he's day to day. It's not too bad."