Anderson (knee) was activated from the 10-day injured list by the White Sox on Tuesday.
Anderson wound up missing three weeks of action with a sprained left knee. The star shortstop was hitting .298/.327/.404 with five steals before getting hurt and will be tasked with injecting some life into a struggling White Sox club.
More News
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Set to return Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: On track to return next week•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: First rehab game Friday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Assignment coming this weekend•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Likely needs handful of rehab games•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Nearing rehab stint•