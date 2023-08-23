Anderson (suspension) will start at shortstop and bat leadoff Wednesday against the Mariners after being reinstated from the restricted list, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Anderson initially received a six-game suspension for his involvement in an Aug. 5 brawl with the Guardians, but the ban was later reduced to five games last Thursday following an appeal. After sitting out each of the last five games, Anderson is back in action and should resume duties as Chicago's everyday shortstop. Elvis Andrus had been serving as the White Sox's primary option at shortstop while Anderson was out but should now compete with Lenyn Sosa for playing time at second base.