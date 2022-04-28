Anderson went 2-for-3 with a hit by pitch and two runs scored Wednesday against the Royals.

Anderson was on base throughout the game, and he came around to score in the third and seventh innings. He had collected only four hits across his last 27 at-bats and seven starts entering Wednesday's game. However, Anderson is still hitting .309/.333/.491 with two home runs, six RBI and eight runs scored across 57 plate appearances early in the campaign.