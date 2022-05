Anderson was scratched from the lineup for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Yankees for unspecified reasons.

The 28-year-old was penciled in to start at shortstop and bat atop the order, per usual, but he's absent from the revised lineup that was released by the White Sox. It's unclear whether Anderson is dealing with an injury or if he'll be available for either game of Sunday's twin bill. Yoan Moncada (leg) will take over the leadoff spot while Leury Garcia starts at shortstop.