Anderson was scratched from the White Sox's lineup ahead of Tuesday's game against the Cubs due to neck stiffness, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Anderson had previously missed two games last week due to a bruised forearm, and he will now sit out Tuesday's contest as a result of another injury. Elvis Andrus will take over at shortstop, allowing Zach Remillard to enter the lineup at second base. Anderson should be considered day-to-day going forward.