Anderson was scratched from the lineup Wednesday versus the Royals due to neck stiffness, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Elvis Andrus will replace him at both shortstop and leadoff as the White Sox wrap up their three-game series against Kansas City. Anderson also battled some neck discomfort in mid-August but it only cost him two games and can maybe utilize Thursday's scheduled team off day to avoid another multi-game absence.