Anderson had his three-game suspension reduced to two Sunday following a successful appeal, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. He'll begin serving the ban in Sunday's game in Texas.

Anderson has now been suspended on three different occasions this season. He missed the first two games of the 2022 campaign stemming from an altercation with an umpire last September, and he drew a one-game in late April for an obscene gesture, but the ban was later lifted and a fine was imposed instead. Anderson was able to get his latest suspension reduced, but he'll still be forced to miss Sunday's series finale as well as the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader in Kansas City after making contact with an umpire in a July 30 game against the Athletics. The White Sox recalled Lenyn Sosa from Triple-A Charlotte earlier Sunday to provide depth in the middle infield while Anderson serves his two-game suspension.