Anderson went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored Friday against the Twins.

Anderson took Emilio Pagan yard in the fourth inning to record his sixth homer of the season. Entering the game, Anderson had failed to homer in 27 consecutive starts and has just a .109 ISO on the season. Despite the lack of power, Anderson has found other ways to be productive, particularly by hitting .313, scoring 42 runs and swiping 11 bags across 282 plate appearances for the campaign.